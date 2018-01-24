Fayose: I agree with Obasanjo, Buhari is an expired product

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says he agrees with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him not to contest for second term saying Buhari is an expired product and not good for the Nigeria of today.

In a statement on twitter on Tuesday, Fayose said, just like Buhari, Obasanjo is an expired product too and two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.

He said Nigeria had long decided that Buhari has failed and he must go,not just Obasanjo

I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even though he didn’t say anything that I have not said about Buhari and his govt before. However, Obasanjo and Buhari are like accuser & the accused, two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of. They both don’t know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

Content of OBJ’s letter is a welcome development but the messenger is also culpable in the enthronement and colossal failure of Buhari. Though we warned them ahead of this tragedy. It is therefore the decision of Nigerians that Buhari has failed and he must go,not that of OBJ — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

