 Fayose: I agree with Obasanjo, Buhari is an expired product | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Lead, News, Politics | 0 comments

Fayose: I agree with Obasanjo, Buhari is an expired product

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says he agrees with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him not to contest for second term saying Buhari is an expired product and not good for the Nigeria of today.

In a statement on twitter on Tuesday, Fayose said, just like Buhari, Obasanjo is an expired product too and two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.

He said Nigeria had long decided that Buhari  has failed and he must go,not just Obasanjo

I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even though he didn’t say anything that I have not said about Buhari and his govt before. However,  Obasanjo and Buhari are like accuser & the accused, two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

