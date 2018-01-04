Fayose: I am a force God has created at this time, After being president of Nigeria, I will be a pastor

Governor Ayodele Fayose says after becoming Nigerian President, he will be a pastor.

He made this known during an interactive session with reporters in Lagos.

“I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I’m going to become a pastor with a very big ministry… After being president of Nigeria, I will be a pastor who will be a major force all over the world.” He said.

Fayose said some of his prophesy for 2017 come to pass that Nigerians are calling him to ask for the prophecies for 2018.

“Nigerians know that if I give you figures, they find it like that even my prophecies. Some of the things I said about last year came to pass. Some people have been calling me to ask for the prophecies for 2018″

On Federal government arresting him after he loses his immunity, Fayose said he was prepared for them.

“One pastor said the federal government will bundle Fayose this year, and so? Let them come and do it, who is begging them? I’m equally prepared.

“I remember Gani Fawehimi, he goes around with his bag. You can arrest him any day, what is the big deal? Some people, their promotion will come as a result of oppression. Our enemies are not our enemies in totality, they are catalysts to our success so I don’t care.

“If the federal government wants to go after me, I am more than available. They know my address, I’m in Magodo now, and tomorrow I’m going to Ekiti. I’m available for them. Those who keep their lives will still lose it.

“Nigerians know that I represent the interest of the common man. If my party picks me as their candidate, I will win this election against President Buhari

“We pray for our president that God will grant him wisdom to lead the nation right because as it is now, we are drifting

“He is old; he needs the energy to complete his tenure. God will give him the energy to complete this tenure and God will help us to tell him to go and sit in Daura and not contest in 2019. That is my prayer for Nigeria. That he goes to sit in Daura peacefully like the late president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela and go home and rest.”

