Fayose: I have all it takes to lead Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he has all it takes to rule Nigeria. The Governor spoke to journalists when he received former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday. Though the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had zoned its presidential ticket to the Northern part of the country, the Governor had insisted that he will contest the presidency on the platform of the party.

