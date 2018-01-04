Fayose, Mark carpet Buhari over killings

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari over his presumed silence on the recent killing of innocent Nigerians in Benue State by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

Fayose took to his Twitter handle, yesterday, to condemn what he termed the “silence” of the first citizen to the brutal killing of Nigerians during the festive periods.

“I am deeply sad about the killings going on in Benue State. When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop? When is President Buhari going to act? Isn’t the silence of the President suggestive?” he wrote.

Also, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, took stock of the renewed attacks in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States and called for urgent and strategic approach to halt further tragedies.

Mark condemned the attacks on defenceless citizens in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states, saying: “This pogrom is reprehensible, barbaric and inhuman.”

Senator Mark lamented the endless anarchy across the land and urged security operatives to rise up to the challenges and curb the menace.

He called for a working synergy between and among security operatives to combat the worrisome situation.

Senator Mark condoled with the governments and people of Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States over the heinous crimes and asked them to step up measures needed to protect lives and property.

