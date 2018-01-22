Fayose Orders Fulani Herdsmen To Pay N5,000 To Operate In Ekiti Communities

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has issued a directive that for a Fulani herdsman to operate in Ekiti, he must pay the sum of N5,000 to the community where he is operating for identity and location.

He also told Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he will be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

Henceforth, to operate in Ekiti State, herdsmen must have to register with N5,000 in host communities. We must know the identity of all herdsmen operating in Ekiti and who should be held responsible in the event of any further attacks in the state. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 21, 2018

Also, the Sarkin Fulani (Head of Fulanis) in Ekiti State, Muhammad Abashe, will be held personally responsible for any further attacks in his domain. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 21, 2018

The governor made this known at separate peace meetings held on Friday and Saturday nights with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer. “None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us. “If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leader on it. This is the last warning I am giving you.”

The governor said the activities of the Fulani herders had continued to stain the names of President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable Fulani leaders in the country.

Henceforth, he said, Fulani herders must register with N5,000 in their host communities for identity and location.

