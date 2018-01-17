FBN, Sterling, Diamond Bank lead N335bn market gain – The Punch
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
FBN, Sterling, Diamond Bank lead N335bn market gain
The Punch
The equities market, on Tuesday, appreciated by N335bn thus sustaining its positive trajectory for the week. FBN Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc emerged as the top three gainers at the close of trading, appreciating respectively by …
Stock market gains N335bn
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!