FBNQuest Merchant Bank Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

FBNQuest Merchant Bank – We are client-focused and committed to finding innovative solutions for our wide client base of high net-worth individuals (HNIs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporations, financial institutions and governments, catering to their diverse financial needs.

Applications are invited for:

Title: Graduate Trainee Programme 2018

Location: Nigeria

Program Summary

The FBNQuest Merchant Bank Graduate Trainee Programme is aimed at equipping recent graduates with the skills required to make the transition into our business environment and groom them into future leaders at FBNQuest Merchant Bank.

The Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to:

Develop a steady stream of graduates who will ultimately become future leaders and support our overall strategy.

Ensure graduates acquire the highest level of professional and ethical standards.

Develop business leaders who possess an understanding of the business garnered through job rotations which provide experience across the various departments of the Bank

Requirements

You must have graduated with a minimum of a Second Class Upper degree in any discipline from a recognised university within or outside Nigeria

You must have no more than two (2) years post-NYSC work experience

You must have completed the mandatory year of national service (NYSC) at the start of the programme

Selection Criteria:

Academic and analytical excellence

Exceptional leadership qualities

Impeccable moral character

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should apply via http://fbnquestgtp.com/

Application Steps

New applicants should click on the “Start Application” menu when the page opens and provide their basic information. On submission of your basic information, you will instantly receive an acknowledgement e-mail from the portal containing the link that will enable you continue the application process. You MUST click on the link (or copy and paste the URL into your browser) to continue the application. You will be automatically redirected back to the application portal where you can continue and complete your application.

Please note that you would not receive an e-mail from the portal if your e-mail address is incorrect, non functional or has been deactivated as a result of inactivity of same for a long period of time. You should therefore, ensure that your e-mail account is active and open before you start your application.

Returning applicants should click on the “Continue Application” menu and login with their email address and password.

** If you have any complaints or encounter challenges in the course of your application, Please send an email to: [email protected] or call any of the help lines: 07013472135, 08097178248.

Note

Only applicants shortlisted for the recruitment exercise of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank 2018 Graduate Trainee Programme selection process will be notified

You would be required to upload a passport photograph with a maximum size of 50 kb

