FCBESCOLA will make talents country’s pride, says Villa

The students of FCBESCOLA Academy in Lagos are looking good to start the second term 2017/2018 season after the yuletide break, the academy’s Technical Director, Bernat Villa, has assured.

FCBESCOLA is a soccer academy created to offer students aged five to 18 years opportunity to learn the values and methodology of FC Barcelona, Spain.In a chat with the media during the week, Villa said there is work in progress in order to develop and transform the skills of players in the academy.

He said the goal of FCBESCOLA Lagos, which is to make the talents great, would represent the country at future tournaments and eventually make it great.While revealing part of the plans for the new term, Villa said the academy would be embarking on some world class competitive and exhibition tournaments.

According to him, such events include, the Escola International Tournament for all brand worldwide and the Mediterranean International Cup. Both tournaments will come up in March, in Barcelona, Spain.

“In FCBESCOLA Lagos, aside other goals, our aim is to conquer the world and make our beloved nation Nigeria proud anytime we go out there to represent her in our own little way.

“To achieve this, we must work harder and better at every training session regardless of our limited time schedule, having in mind the difference a second can make in a match situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Blaugrana Group International, and initiator of FCBESCOLA Soccer School, Mr. Leslie Oghomienor, has expressed joy seeing the students of the academy enjoying themselves, while being impacted with the FC Barcelona trademark of football. Oghomienor said he has the conviction that in the shortest possible time, that great stars, legends and leaders would come out from the school.

He said every child deserves to be assisted in order to develop his/her potential, adding that the establishment of FCBESCOLA was to make space available in a conducive and accessible environment in order to support and help the youngsters make their dreams come true.

“I can give my all to see that these young children actualised their God-given potential. Aside God, family, nothing in this world can be compared to what I enjoy in this academy. From what I have discovered, every child is a genius or have some elements of greatness in him or her. Therefore, none should be ignored. Government can not do it all, that is why we are there to contribute our own quota,” Oghomienor stated.

