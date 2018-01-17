 FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathan’s property in Abuja – The Punch | Nigeria Today
FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathan’s property in Abuja – The Punch

The Punch

FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathan's property in Abuja
The Punch
The Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, on Tuesday demolished a property allegedly belonging to the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The FCT stated that the building, which was located along
Government demolishes Patience Jonathan's property in AbujaDaily Trust
Patience Jonathan's Abuja property demolished by FCTATheNewsGuru
FCDA Demolishes 'Patience Jonathan's Building'CHANNELS TELEVISION

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

