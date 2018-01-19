 Fear, As 12 UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fear, As 12 UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

-12 UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room. – No fewer than 12 students of the Osun State University, Osogbo campus slumped inside a lecture room on Thursday as a result of leakage of a poisonous substance. Some students of the university, who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that some 300-level students were receiving lecture when …

The post Fear, As 12 UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.