Fear of job loss grips El-Rufai, others – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and his cohorts are scared of the “looming disgrace” awaiting them at the 2019 polls, hence their closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

In a series of tweet Saturday morning, the PDP wonders why El-Rufai and his cohorts would be running to Buhari for help, who will equally face an imminent and inevitable electoral defeat too, come 2019.

The party said the visit was self-serving and not driven by love for president Buhari or patriotism

“They are struggling to save their imminent job loss. But can a drowning man rescue another?” The party asked.

1. Fear of Job Loss Grips @elrufai, Others

The visit of @Elrufai and six other governors of the @APCNigeria to @Mbuhari asking him to run for 2nd term is self-serving. @Elrufai and his cohorts are scared stiff of the “looming disgrace” awaiting them at the 2019 polls, pic.twitter.com/fh64dKoXCM

— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) January 13, 2018

2. …forgetting that President @Mbuhari himself will face an imminent and inevitable electoral defeat too, come 2019. They are not driven by love for President @Mbuhari or patriotism. They are struggling to save their imminent job loss.

But can a drowning man rescue another? pic.twitter.com/3JrsQimVLN — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) January 13, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

