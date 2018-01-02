Fearless cow flees slaughterhouse, stops express train – Vanguard



Vanguard Fearless cow flees slaughterhouse, stops express train

Vanguard

Buehl (Germany) – An intrepid cow escaped from an abattoir and forced an express train to stop Tuesday near the city of Buehl in south-western Germany. Cow The police said the animal remained on the tracks for over an hour. The escape attempt proved …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

