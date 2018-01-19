Fears for Pele as Brazil football legend rushed to hospital after collapsing at home – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Fears for Pele as Brazil football legend rushed to hospital after collapsing at home
Daily Star
BRAZILIAN football legend Pele is in hospital after he collapsed at his home yesterday, it has emerged. By Douglas Patient / Published 19th January 2018. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream TypeLIVE. 0:00. Share …
Soccer legend Pele is hospitalized after collapsing from exhaustion
Pele 'recovering after collapsing from exhaustion' – Football Writers' Association
Pele health scare played down amid collapse reports
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!