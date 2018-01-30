 FEATURE-Mugabe’s demise brings hope to Zimbabwe’s ousted white farmers – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FEATURE-Mugabe’s demise brings hope to Zimbabwe’s ousted white farmers – Reuters

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


PaZimbabwe

FEATURE-Mugabe's demise brings hope to Zimbabwe's ousted white farmers
Reuters
HARARE, Jan 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A new political dawn in Zimbabwe has sparked talk among farmers of land reform and the return of some whites who lost their land and livelihoods to President Robert Mugabe during a 37-year rule that drove
ISS Today: Mugabe – Mnangagwa's permanent friendDaily Maverick
Zanu-PF cancels welcome-home rally for President MnangagwaEyewitness News
75 political parties prepare to square up in Mugabe-less Zimbabwe electionThe Zimbabwe Mail
Bonds & Loans –NewsDay –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog) –Nehanda Radio
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.