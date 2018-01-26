Federal College Of Fisheries 2017/2018 School Fees Schedule Out
This is to inform all fresh and stale students of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, (FCFMT)that the management has released the school fees schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session . The schedule also contains the library and Identity card charges as well as other relevant fees for the 2017/2018 academic session. FCFMT …
The post Federal College Of Fisheries 2017/2018 School Fees Schedule Out appeared first on Students Nigeria.
