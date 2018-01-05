Federal Polytechnic Idah Fresh Students Online Registration Details 2017/2018 Out.

This is to inform all newly admitted students of Federal Polytechnic, Idah that the online registration guidelines for the 2017/2018 academic session has been released. FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, IDAH REGISTRATION PROCEDURES FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION USING SCHOOL PORTAL These are the steps for the payment of the ACCEPTANCE and SCHOOL FEES for 2017/2018 Academic Session. Admitted …

The post Federal Polytechnic Idah Fresh Students Online Registration Details 2017/2018 Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

