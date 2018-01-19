Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji 2017/2018 New Students Registration Details Out.

The Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji hereby inform all fresh students that the management has released the registration requirements for the 2017/2018 academic session. Below are the registration requirements for fresh students: Jamb Slip (Original and 5 copies) O’ Level Result(s) (Original and 5 copies) Testimonial (Original and 5 copies) Passport Photographs (16) Letter/ Evidence of Local …

