Federal regulators file fraud charges against three bitcoin operators

Following an already rough month for bitcoin, three U.S. virtual currency operators have been charged with fraud by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the first such actions since bitcoin futures trading was authorized in December.

The post Federal regulators file fraud charges against three bitcoin operators appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

