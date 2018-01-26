Federal University Dutsinma recalls 250 sacked staff

The Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, has recalled 250 staff sacked by the former management of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi disclosed this to newsmen at a pre-convocation press briefing on Friday in Dutsinma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the institution’s management had sacked staff whose temporary appointments were not regularized.

The vice chancellor said that the institution had settled the arrears of the affected staff to boost their morale and ensure effective service.

“The staff were sacked unjustifiably by the former management, we realized that the decision is unjustifiably,’’ he said.

Bichi added that the management had employed 250 academic staff and over 200 non-academic staff to enhance academic activities in the university.

He disclosed that the university had established a Freedom of Information Unit to ease access to information about the university as well as an Anti-Corruption Unit to support Federal Government fight against corruption.

The VC said that the National Universities Commission has approved the establishment of Faculties of Law and Engineering in the institution as well as the running of 12 Post Graduate courses.

Bichi disclosed that the university is offering free medical services to members of its host communities and distributed computers to secondary schools, to strengthen their relationship.

NAN reports that the institution established in 2011 will hold its convocation on Saturday for 500 graduates.

