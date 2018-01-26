Federal University Of Petroleum Resources 2017/2018 Resumption Date Announced.

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources wishes to inform all new and returning students that at a meeting held by the commitee of deans held on Tuesday 23rd January, 2018 they reached a conclusion that the institution will resume academic activities for 2017/2018 session on Sunday, 28th January, 2018. Registration commences on Monday, 29th January, …

The post Federal University Of Petroleum Resources 2017/2018 Resumption Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

