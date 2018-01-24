 Federal University Of Technology Owerri 2017/2018 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced. | Nigeria Today
Federal University Of Technology Owerri 2017/2018 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all newly admitted sturents of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) that the management has announced acceptance fee payment deadline for the 2017/2018 academic session. According to the information made available by the management of the university, all newly admitted candidates are to accept their offer of admision and complete registration …

