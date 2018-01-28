Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title – Washington Post
Washington Post
Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title
Washington Post
MELBOURNE, Australia — As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod “Rocket” Laver took a chance to snap a picture for posterity. Federer has won more major tennis titles than any man, including a record-equaling six on the …
