Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title

Switzerland won their third Hopman Cup title on Saturday as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber 4-3(4) 4-2 in the deciding mixed doubles. It was Federer’s second Hopman Cup triumph after victory in 2001 alongside then world number one Martina Hingis. “She (Hingis) had a great career and to […]

The post Federer, Bencic lead Switzerland to third Hopman Cup title appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

