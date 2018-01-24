 Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champion Roger Federer argued with an umpire, but mostly let his racket do the talking, beating Tomas Berdych for the ninth time running to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday. Despite the 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4 score line, it was not all smooth sailing against the burly Czech for the 36-year-old Federer. He arrived […]

The post Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.