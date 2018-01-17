 Female Suicide Bombers Kill 10, Injure 65 In Borno. | Nigeria Today
Female Suicide Bombers Kill 10, Injure 65 In Borno.

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

No fewer than 10 Persons have killed while 65 others sustained various degrees of injuries when four female Suicide Bombers attacked Muna-garage in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Comfirmng the incident to newsmen Wednesday in a statement, the information Officer, National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) Northeast, Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim said the 65 injured […]

Female Suicide Bombers Kill 10, Injure 65 In Borno.

