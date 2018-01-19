Femi Falana : Security agents know who killer herders are

Mr Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer in Nigeria has accused Nigeria’s security agencies of deliberately covering up and shying away from their responsibilities as regards the arresting the killer herdsmen that unleashed violence on two Benue communities on New Year’s day.

Falana in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari since priding himself to have crushed the Boko Haram militants in the northeast as well as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should have extended same tactics to address the challenges faced by the farmers who are constantly in a state of attacks by the herdsmen.

“The governments of Nigeria, including the Buhari administration, have contempt for the abuse of the human rights of the people. Why are we trying to single out killings by these bandits in this country? In December 2015, the Nigerian Army killed 347 citizens, you called them Shiites, they were Nigerians. No post-mortem exercise was conducted. The Army and the Kaduna state government buried the dead bodies in a secret grave, nobody has been brought to book. “

“Between 2013 and 2016, 1800 people were killed in Benue state. We are being told that about 90 people have been arrested, none will be charged to court. When you have an atmosphere of reckless impunity promoted by the government, what do you expect?”

“I’m now bothered when leaders come out to make statements that give the impression that we either out to cover up serious criminality,” he said. “The government, the security forces know those who are carrying out these our problem,” he said.

Mr Falana also accused the Buhari administration of impunity and flagrant disobedience of court orders with respect to detained Shitte leader Ibrahim El ZakZaky.

“Imagine a man is dying in prison: Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. You went there you allowed the SSS just show the man for one minute, 20 seconds. Meanwhile the wife who was shot at in 2015 who is carrying the bullet in her body has not been attended to by this government. You ask yourself what is going on. And I didn’t expect this from President Buhari in particular who had been a victim of illegal detention. When General Babangida detained him for three years, we came out to demand for his release. He has no respect for the human rights of our people and that is why this is going on,” he lamented.

