Femi Fani Kayode arrives Enugu for Yoruba and Igbo Summit

According to the Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode popularly called FFK, he is presently in Enugu State for Igbo and Yoruba Summit with his wife, Precious. He said he will be seeing his friend, Innocent Chukwuma, the CEO of Innoson Motors.

He was welcomed by the Odum Agu, the Odogwu N’agha who are his In-laws in the East.

Sharing on social media, he wrote :

“Just arrived in Enugu with my darling Precious to see my friend Chief Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson motors and to attend the Igbo/Yoruba “handshake across the Niger” summit which is being organised by Nzuko Umunna tomorrow. It will be a great occasion!”

“The Odum Agu, the Odogwu N’agha and the Lion of the West arrives in the east for a handshake across the Niger with his in-laws! Igbo Kwenu! Yoruba Kwenu!”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

