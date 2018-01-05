Femi Fani Kayode In Domestic Abuse Scandal With Third Wife – Report
Former Minister of aviation and vocal opposition figure, Femi Fani Kayode has been accused of battering his wife, Precious Chinwedu who is allegedly pregnant with triplets. Fani-Kayode who is previously divorced three times is said to have battered his latest wife, Precious, since 2015 when they got married. The allegations are contained in a new […]
The post Femi Fani Kayode In Domestic Abuse Scandal With Third Wife – Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!