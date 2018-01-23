 Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari – "Matter Closed" | Nigeria Today
Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari – "Matter Closed"

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Obasanjo's Letter To President Buhari - "Matter Closed"

For Aviation Minister and Presidential Aide during Olusegun Obasanjo regime, Chief Femi Fani Kayode aka FFK has weighed in on Olusegun Obasanjo’s bombshell letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him not to go for second term.
Obasanjo’s viral letter has caused a huge reactions from various quarters. The elder statesman warned Buhari to forget any plans of re-contesting for the country’s top seat in 2019 due to his ‘poor’handling of the Nation’s affairs.
FFK, in response to the development simply wrote on Twitter;

“OBJ has spoken. Matter closed.”
The Presidency is yet to respond to OBJ’s open letter.

