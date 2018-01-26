 Fetty Wap ex Alexis Skyy cradles their baby daughter Alaiya for first time following premature birth (Video) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fetty Wap ex Alexis Skyy cradles their baby daughter Alaiya for first time following premature birth (Video) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Fetty Wap ex Alexis Skyy cradles their baby daughter Alaiya for first time following premature birth (Video)
Information Nigeria
Rapper, Fetty Wap ex, Alexis Skyy, has finally gotten to cradle their baby daughter Alaiya for the first time after her premature birth. Little Alaiya was born over three months early and only weighed two pounds when she arrived on the 4th of January
Alexis Skyy Reveals Her Premature Daughter Alaiya For The First TimeOK Magazine

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.