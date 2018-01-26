Fetty Wap ex Alexis Skyy cradles their baby daughter Alaiya for first time following premature birth (Video) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Fetty Wap ex Alexis Skyy cradles their baby daughter Alaiya for first time following premature birth (Video)
Information Nigeria
Rapper, Fetty Wap ex, Alexis Skyy, has finally gotten to cradle their baby daughter Alaiya for the first time after her premature birth. Little Alaiya was born over three months early and only weighed two pounds when she arrived on the 4th of January …
Alexis Skyy Reveals Her Premature Daughter Alaiya For The First Time
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!