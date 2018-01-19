FFK Reacts To Claim By Prof. Muhammad That Benue Belongs To Fulanis

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode otherwise known as FFK on Thursday reacted to statement credited to Professor Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano that Benue State belongs to the Fulanis by right of conquest.

Chief Kayode, who berated the University lecturer noted that every land Fulani herdsmen took from the Indigenous people in the past will be “reclaimed and retaken.

In FFK’s words;

“Benue state belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest -Umar Muhammed. “Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first drive mad. Every inch of land that was taken by the Fulani invaders from the indigenous people Nigeria over the last 200 years shall be reclaimed and retaken.”

Prof. Muhammad had based his claim on the fact that half of Benue State is part of the Bauchi Emirate and also half of the Adamawa Emirate. In a post on his Facebook, Muhammad stressed that by extension, Benue is “part and parcel of Sokoto Caliphate” as such nobody has the right to expel Fulani from the state.

He also stated that Fulani are the largest single nation in the African continent and they have “remained unbeatable throughout their history.”