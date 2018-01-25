 FG approves 3 new police area commands for Oyo State | Nigeria Today
FG approves 3 new police area commands for Oyo State

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Crime

The Federal Government has approved three new area commands for the Nigeria Police in Oyo State to complement the existing ones and boost security network. Mr Abiodun Odude, the State Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure during a courtesy call on Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday in Ibadan.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

