FG asked to enact law that guarantees 5% payment to whistle-blower

Federal Government has been urged to enact law that will guarantee the payment of 5% of total amount recovered through whistle blower. This will build trust and confidence for more whistle blowers to join in the fight against corruption. The Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), NIM, Cross River State, Mr. Evong Evong said […]

FG asked to enact law that guarantees 5% payment to whistle-blower

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

