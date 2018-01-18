FG begins Ekwueme’s final funeral rites

The Federal Government on Thursday made public the burial plans of late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died in London on November 19, 2017 at the age of 85 years.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who chairs the national burial committee, said he will ensure that the late elder statesman gets a befitting burial.

Mustapha, who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, stressed that Ekwueme’s death was a painful loss not only to the family but to the country.

He said: “The death of Alex Ekwueme is indeed a painful loss, not only to his family but to our great nation Nigeria.

“His life was dedicated to the service of our beloved country Nigeria.

“And as the military tribunal panel stated after he and other leaders were detained as a result of the Nigerian military coup d’etat that sacked the civilian government in December 31, 1983, ‘Dr. Ekwueme had left politics more poorer than he was when he entered it.’ He also stated that to ask for more from him was to set a standard in public life which even saints could not meet.”

According to him, the governments at the Federal and South East levels will be fully represented during the burial ceremony.

“As we mourn his painful demise with utmost sympathy to the bereaved family, let me also use this medium to assure you that the federal and south east governments will be adequately represented at the final funeral rites.

“We also urge all individuals and professional groups whose lives and interests were touched in one way or the other by our departed statesman, to be part of the burial ceremonies, as we pay Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme our last respects,” the SGF added.

The final funeral programme as released by the SGF’s office shows that on January 19, there will be a Memorial Service by 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos.

While Evening of Tributes and Music take place by 5:00 p.m. same day at The Landmark, Oniru.

On January 27, at 5:00 p.m., Memorial Service will hold at St Marylebone Parish Church, London, W1.

On January 28, there will be another Evening of Tributes at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 6:00 p.m.

There will be Parade of Honour, at the Presidential Wing Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on January 29.

The post FG begins Ekwueme’s final funeral rites appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

