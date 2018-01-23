 FG Establishes Inter-Ministerial Committee On Data Collection | Nigeria Today
FG Establishes Inter-Ministerial Committee On Data Collection

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The federal government has established an inter-ministerial committee on harmonisation of data collection and evaluation for the country. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja, according to her media adviser, Oluyinka Akintunde. The minister said the committee would be chaired by the Statistician General of the Federation and Director-General […]

The post FG Establishes Inter-Ministerial Committee On Data Collection appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

