FG, Marketers Agree To N145 Pump Price, Eliminate Middle Men – GkMen

FG, Marketers Agree To N145 Pump Price, Eliminate Middle Men
"One, is for the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the marketers access forex at the rate of N204 to a dollar as against the official rate of N305 to keep the pump price of fuel per litre at N145". The Chairman, Depot and Petroleum Products …
