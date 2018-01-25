FG orders security agencies to monitor social media posts of ‘prominent Nigerians’ – TheCable
TheCable
FG orders security agencies to monitor social media posts of 'prominent Nigerians'
TheCable
The order was given at a security meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja. Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, had described the trend of hate speech on social media as worrisome. “Relevant security …
