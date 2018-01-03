FG Plans Fare Increase On Kaduna-Abuja Train Service – Amaechi

BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has hinted that the federal government would increase transportation fare on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line. He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned commissioning of 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Kaduna-Abuja train service tomorrow in Kaduna. He […]

The post FG Plans Fare Increase On Kaduna-Abuja Train Service – Amaechi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

