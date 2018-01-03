 FG Plans Fare Increase On Kaduna-Abuja Train Service – Amaechi | Nigeria Today
FG Plans Fare Increase On Kaduna-Abuja Train Service – Amaechi

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has hinted that the federal government would increase transportation fare on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line. He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned commissioning of 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Kaduna-Abuja train service tomorrow in Kaduna. He […]

