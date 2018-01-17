FG Seeks ECOWAS Support To End Herdsmen Killings

The Nigerian Federal Government has required the help of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in giving a lasting solution to Fulani Herdsmen Killings in the country.

Abdulrahman Dambazau revealed this after a gathering with the President of the ECOWAS commission, Marcel De Souza at the ECOWAS secretariat Abuja.

This is one of the endeavors being utilized by government in handling herders emergency and to guarantee that equity was distributed on the culprits.

The Minister of Interior, Dambazau told newsmen that the discourse was verged on territorial security as herder/agriculturists conflicts close by psychological militants assaults wound up plainly troubling

He required a pastoral gathering of ECOWAS part states keeping in mind the end goal to think of a structure that will address the trans-outskirt violations, which he said had added to the contention.

