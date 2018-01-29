FG, states to earn $361bn from Lekki deep sea port – ICRC – Daily Trust
|
FG, states to earn $361bn from Lekki deep sea port – ICRC
Daily Trust
The Federal Government and the 36 states are expected to earn about 361 billion dollars as revenue when operation begins at the Lekki deep sea port in Lagos. Lekki Port, a multi-purpose, Deep Sea Port at the heart of the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Lekki …
Work Commences on Multi-Billion Dollar Lekki Port
Lekki Seaport to become regional hub – ICRC chief
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!