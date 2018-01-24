 FG threatens to revoke P/H Int. Airport contract | Nigeria Today
FG threatens to revoke P/H Int. Airport contract

Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister for State, Aviation says the Federal Government may revoke the remodeling contract of the domestic wing, Port Harcourt International Airport due to slow pace of work by the contractor. Sirika made this know to newsmen during an inspection of ongoing construction at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday.

