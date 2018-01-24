FG threatens to revoke Port Harcourt Airport contract – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
FG threatens to revoke Port Harcourt Airport contract
The Eagle Online
Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister for State for Aviation, says the Federal Government may revoke the remodelling contract of the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State due to the slow pace of work by the contractor …
New P/Harcourt airport terminal gets July completion date
Nigeria: New Port Harcourt Airport Terminal to Be Completed By July – Minister
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!