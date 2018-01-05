FG to increase fuel price soon – Jonathan’s aide, Omokri
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan says the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol will soon be increased. Omokri on Friday in a series of tweets said the government was ashamed to publicly announce the new price to Nigerians According to him, Buhari’s government will increase the price because they […]
