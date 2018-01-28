 FG to mop up arms in circulation – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to mop up arms in circulation – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria News

FG to mop up arms in circulation
The Nation Newspaper
A policy on mopping up of arms currently circulating in the country is in the offing, Customs Comptroller-General Hammed Ali, announced yesterday. Ali,a retired colonel, said the policy would not only checkmate the influx of weapons into the country
NCS Establishes Custom Police To Checkmate Customs OfficersNigeria News
Customs officers to receive Salary increase – Minister of FinanceThe Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.