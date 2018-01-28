FG to mop up arms in circulation – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria News
|
FG to mop up arms in circulation
The Nation Newspaper
A policy on mopping up of arms currently circulating in the country is in the offing, Customs Comptroller-General Hammed Ali, announced yesterday. Ali,a retired colonel, said the policy would not only checkmate the influx of weapons into the country …
NCS Establishes Custom Police To Checkmate Customs Officers
Customs officers to receive Salary increase – Minister of Finance
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!