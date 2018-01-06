FG to speed up repatriating migrants from Libya – Vanguard
FG to speed up repatriating migrants from Libya
Nigeria is to speed up repatriating its citizens from Libya which has been accused of exploiting and ill-treating migrants, its foreign minister said in Tripoli on Saturday. immigrants at a detention centre in Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the Libyan …
