FG Uncovers Islamic State Terrorists In Nigeria

The federal government has uncovered the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) fighters in North Central and South South Nigeria.

This disclosure was made in a report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and was part of the result of findings by security operatives, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

A presidency source, at the weekend, said the discovery of the ISWA network followed the arrest of suspected attackers consisting of Fulani herdsmen, government-sponsored militias, militants and other miscreants in Benue State.

The source noted that many of the persons in custody spoke only the French language, unable to communicate in any of the Nigerian dialects.

The source said: “This is the first time that security officials have confirmed that the Islamic State in West Africa members are operating as a unit in Nigeria and the level of their penetration of the country.” “A good number”of the Islamic State terrorists have been arrested not only in the Benue valley but significantly in several towns in Edo State, specifically in Akoko-Edo, Okpella and Benin as well as in Okene, in Kogi state.” “It is understood that the cell which has members in different parts of the country concentrates on recruiting young men to fight for the Islamic State in West Africa by unleashing the cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.” “There was intelligence that they had planned several attacks here, before and during Christmas and the New Year. Their bombing targets included fuel depots, foreign missions and police and military establishments.” “Their network is very wide. But so much was achieved by the DSS which had made a significant number of arrests in the last two months that helped to preempt those attacks. This helped to save Nigeria from the spate of major terrorist attacks witnessed elsewhere that were syndicated by ISIS worldwide.”

The source added that reports submitted to the Presidency, also revealed that security officials now fear an influx of other ISIS members into many parts of the country.

“We are learning more and more about this complex and sophisticated network. This is the main reason why the secret service is not parading those suspects so far arrested. It has become clear to us by now, that the challenge facing this country is a serious one.”

