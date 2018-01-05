FG’s inaction responsible for Benue killings, others –PDP

•We must remain united against violence –Saraki

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the inaction of the Federal Government for the recent killings in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers and other parts of the country.

The PDP said if the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government had deployed adequate security agents in flash-points across the country, the killings of defenceless citizens in the affected states would have been averted.

The party, which described the killings as extremely wicked, iniquitous and horrifying, commiserated with the families of the victims and directed its members, across the country, to assist and continue to pray for them.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said the inaction of federal government is inexcusable, noting that the indifference and silence of the government, when citizens were attacked, is worrisome.

According to the party, the insensitivity of the Presidency became glaring in its reaction, where “a media aide issued some apathetic and indifferent lines without any precise commitment towards bringing the perpetrators to book, and assurances of adequate security to forestall a reoccurrence.”

It called on the presidency for some soul-searching over its silence and indifference when citizens came under such horrifying attacks.

“Is it not only a careless and inept leadership like the APC government, that would ignore the danger signs in any part of the country and leave its citizens defenseless, just to be massacred by marauders?

“If the APC Federal Government had effectively acted upon the danger signs, and had provided adequate security in flash points across the country, particularly in Benue state, North Central and Southern Kaduna Area, this massacre of Nigerians, who were already impoverished by the APC’s misrule, could have been prevented.

“Indeed, PDP aligns with Nigerians who the APC and the presidency should have a serious soul-searching on their clear indifference towards the persistent killings and maiming of citizens by bandits, who constantly invade communities, slaughter the people and walk away with blood of our compatriots, in their hands.

“We insist that, for the nation to be reassured, the federal government must show commitment by ensuring that the perpetrators of these killings are immediately brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We, therefore, charge our military and other security agencies, to leave no stone unturned in this direction.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us; every citizen has a right to life and no man should take the life of another for any reason or under any guise, whatsoever,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has condemned the recent killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States, describing the attacks as ‘heinous’ and ‘reprehensible’,

While calling on Nigerians to remain united in their condemnation of violence, he appealed to security agencies to continue to work around the clock, in order to ensure the safety of the affected communities and all communities across the country.

He said: “The recent killings in this new year which have left many families without their loved ones, and several communities in distress, are reprehensible acts of violence. As Nigerians, we must remain united in our condemnation of violence.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki, who condemned what he also described as the dastardly act, said such actions have no place anywhere in the Nigerian culture

‘’The killers and perpetrators of this callous act must be caught and brought to justice. The Senate will continue to render all necessary support to ensure that this happens,” he said.

Saraki said such random and widespread acts of hate and disorder were part of the reasons why the Eight Assembly inaugurated an Ad-hoc committee to review Nigeria’s security infrastructure for better service delivery across the board.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

