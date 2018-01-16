FG’s new job creation initiative to benefit 3m women, youths – Official – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
FG's new job creation initiative to benefit 3m women, youths – Official
The Eagle Online
Three million women and youths nationwide will benefit from an agro-business programme of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises scheme of the Federal Government, an official said on Tuesday. Dr Chinyere Ikechukwu-Eneh, Assistant Director …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!