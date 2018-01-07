FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets – Vanguard



Vanguard FIFA U20 WWC: S/Africa confirms date for clash against Falconets

Vanguard

South Africa Football Association, SAFA has confirmed January 13 for the first leg qualifier of the U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against the Falconets. The match will be played at the Polokwane Stadium on January 13. South African Football …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

