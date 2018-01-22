FIFA World Cup Coca Cola Trophy Tour takes off, in Kampala March 5

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The global leg of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off with an official launch ceremony in London on Monday, with former FIFA World Cup winners Sir Geoff Hurst of England and Andrea Pirlo of Italy on hand to celebrate and send the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy off on its worldwide journey.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 91 cities, across 51 countries and six continents, giving thousands of fans the chance to experience football’s most coveted prize. The trophy will be in Uganda on 5th – 6th March, 2018.

According to FIFA.COM, starting today, Coca-Cola invited fans around the world to get #ReadyFor the highly anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup by giving them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to the same Trophy that will be presented to the winning country of the tournament in July.

This is the fourth time in history that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the Trophy Tour to the world. This year, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will touch down in a number of nations for the first time ever, including Iceland, Austria and Mongolia.

“As football fans around the world gear up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, we want to make sure they are ready for all of the emotions that this summer’s tournament will bring,” said Ricardo Fort, Vice President of Global Sports Partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company.

“The Trophy Tour will give fans everywhere a taste of the excitement that’s to come, not to mention a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the Trophy for themselves.”

